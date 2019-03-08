Partly Cloudy

Greater Anglia tunes up its trains on the Sudbury to Marks Tey branch line

PUBLISHED: 16:10 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 03 July 2019

Luke Fisher entertains passengers on a service between Marks Tey and Sudbury. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Luke Fisher entertains passengers on a service between Marks Tey and Sudbury. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

It wasn't just Glastonbury where the music was as hot as the weather at the weekend - rail passengers on the Gainsborough line between Sudbury and Marks Tey also found some special entertainment.

Greater Anglia ran special evening music trains on Saturday with local band Anorak Patch and singer Luke Fisher and his guitar.

There were also refreshments on board including craft beer from local brewery Nethergate from the Stour Valley on the journey.

The Music Trains were held last year as a pilot project and due to their success, returned for 2019.

June Povey, Community Rail Partnership Officer, said, "It was a great atmosphere. It felt like a party with people moving around the train to enjoy the music, see the beautiful scenery the train travels through, and chat to fellow passengers.

"It is clearly going to be a fixture in the calendar for the future."

