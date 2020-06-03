Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with car
PUBLISHED: 19:36 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:41 03 June 2020
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in a rural Suffolk road.
Police were called to the scene of the collision in Mutford Wood Lane, near Mutford in north Suffolk, around 5.10pm Wednesday, June 3.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the rider of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The road remains closed.
