Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with car

Suffolk police are currently at the scene of a collision in Mutford Wood Lane in north Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in a rural Suffolk road.

Police were called to the scene of the collision in Mutford Wood Lane, near Mutford in north Suffolk, around 5.10pm Wednesday, June 3.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the rider of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The road remains closed.