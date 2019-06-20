Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Soapbox Challenge

Action from the first MyWiSH Charity Soapbox Challenge last year. The Stillery soapbox Picture: SUZY ABBOTT Archant

Organisers are calling on people to sign up for a charity soapbox challenge in Bury St Edmunds this summer.

Organiser are encouraging people to sign up Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Organiser are encouraging people to sign up Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Thousands of people are expected to watch the action in August as homemade soapboxes roar down a Bury hill in the name of charity.

What and when is it?

The second My WiSH Charity Soap Box Challenge will take place on Saturday, August 31 and will see soapbox racers go full throttle down Mount Road hill.

What is it raising money for?

This year's soapbox race will take place on August 31 Picture: MY WISH CHARITY This year's soapbox race will take place on August 31 Picture: MY WISH CHARITY

The popular event will support My WiSH Charity's Butterfly Appeal - to further enhance palliative care at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Categories

Teams can compete for the best soapbox, best presentation, fastest time and a new category of top fundraiser - which goes to the team who raise the most money for the hospital charity.

What's new this year?

Andrew Read and Malcolm McLanachan pilot the Seeley's soapbox in last year's event Picture: SUZY ABBOTT Andrew Read and Malcolm McLanachan pilot the Seeley's soapbox in last year's event Picture: SUZY ABBOTT

Organisers have promised a bigger and better event this year with more obstacles on the course making the race more exciting for participants and spectators.

Work is also taking place to improve the timings between the runs to ensure there are no big time gaps between each team racing down the track.

How much is it to enter?

The entry fee for each team is £100 and racers will be based at the Priory School - who will be selling refreshments to raise funds for the school.

The fee is nonrefundable and the place is not secure until payment has been received. Click here to download the registration form.

Rules and regulations

Click here to download the rules and regulations for the event and click here for information about the soapbox.

Do I have to pay to watch?

No, spectating is free but a small donation is encouraged. Event programmes will be available on the day for £5.

Where can I park?

Parking is not provided for spectators, but Mount Road is just a short walk from Ram Meadow car park.

A word from the My WiSH Charity

Sue Smith, head of fundraising for My WiSH, said: "We learnt so much at our first soapbox event. We've got an amazing team from local companies working with us this year to help us host a fantastic day for the local community.

"It's also a great way of people working together and team building to create and race their soapboxes.

"Last year was such a brilliant day and we can't wait to do it again, while raising money for our patients and their families at such a vulnerable time of their lives."

For more details, visit the MyWiSH Charity website here.