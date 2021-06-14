Mysterious Suffolk artist 'The Hat' donates artwork for children's charity auction
- Credit: My WiSH Charity
An original piece of artwork by mysterious Suffolk artist 'The Hat' has been put up for auction to raise money for a children's charity.
The Hat — Suffolk's answer to famous street artist Banksy — first made headlines last summer after donating several works of art to good causes in the county.
It led to rumours that Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran, who took up painting after finishing his record-breaking Divide world tour, was The Hat but the claims were denied by the singer-songwriter's management.
On the artist’s website, The Hat claims to be a man over the age of 60, who discovered his talent for painting aged 62.
The piece of work, called Lucky 7, will feature in an online auction where money raised will go towards the My WiSH charity's children's appeal.
The WiSH Upon a Star appeal supports young patients needing care from the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, and allows the charity to provide extras for children including a play specialist for the emergency department and toys for children with complex care needs.
You may also want to watch:
The artwork has been painted in synthetic resin and measures 84cm x 122cm x 5cm and includes a message on the back about the inspiration behind the piece.
There is also a handwritten note from the artist himself to be given to the lucky recipient.
Most Read
- 1 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
- 2 Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes
- 3 Cyclist hurt in crash with car
- 4 GP surgery in 'special measures' after patients and staff raise concerns
- 5 Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs
- 6 'Spooky' bushes full of caterpillars spotted near Suffolk roads
- 7 Man in 20s dies after fall from pub
- 8 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 9 Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road
- 10 Comedian Jack Whitehall visits Suffolk's 'most incredible' Wilderness Reserve
Sue Smith, head of fundraising for My WiSH, said: “We would like to thank the The Hat for donating this amazing piece of abstract art, it would look stunning on anyone's wall at home and would be the centrepiece of any room.
"We hope people will place their bids to have this one-off piece of art and help us to enhance care for young patients right across Suffolk.”
To find out more or donate, click here.