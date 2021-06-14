Mysterious Suffolk artist 'The Hat' donates artwork for children's charity auction

Published: 4:30 PM June 14, 2021

Sue Smith, head of fundraising for My WiSH, with the 'Lucky 7' piece of art donated by The Hat. - Credit: My WiSH Charity

An original piece of artwork by mysterious Suffolk artist 'The Hat' has been put up for auction to raise money for a children's charity.

The Hat — Suffolk's answer to famous street artist Banksy — first made headlines last summer after donating several works of art to good causes in the county.

It led to rumours that Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran, who took up painting after finishing his record-breaking Divide world tour, was The Hat but the claims were denied by the singer-songwriter's management.

Rumours that Ed Sheeran is 'The Hat' were denied by his management - Credit: Archant

On the artist’s website, The Hat claims to be a man over the age of 60, who discovered his talent for painting aged 62.

The piece of work, called Lucky 7, will feature in an online auction where money raised will go towards the My WiSH charity's children's appeal.

The WiSH Upon a Star appeal supports young patients needing care from the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, and allows the charity to provide extras for children including a play specialist for the emergency department and toys for children with complex care needs.

The artwork has been painted in synthetic resin and measures 84cm x 122cm x 5cm and includes a message on the back about the inspiration behind the piece.

There is also a handwritten note from the artist himself to be given to the lucky recipient.

Sue Smith, head of fundraising for My WiSH, said: “We would like to thank the The Hat for donating this amazing piece of abstract art, it would look stunning on anyone's wall at home and would be the centrepiece of any room.

"We hope people will place their bids to have this one-off piece of art and help us to enhance care for young patients right across Suffolk.”

To find out more or donate, click here.