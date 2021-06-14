News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Mysterious Suffolk artist 'The Hat' donates artwork for children's charity auction

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM June 14, 2021   
Sue Smith with the artwork donated by mysterious Suffolk artist The Hat

Sue Smith, head of fundraising for My WiSH, with the 'Lucky 7' piece of art donated by The Hat. - Credit: My WiSH Charity

An original piece of artwork by mysterious Suffolk artist 'The Hat' has been put up for auction to raise money for a children's charity. 

The Hat — Suffolk's answer to famous street artist Banksy — first made headlines last summer after donating several works of art to good causes in the county. 

It led to rumours that Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran, who took up painting after finishing his record-breaking Divide world tour, was The Hat but the claims were denied by the singer-songwriter's management. 

Ed Sheeran performing at his homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2019. Picture: Zakary Walt

Rumours that Ed Sheeran is 'The Hat' were denied by his management - Credit: Archant

On the artist’s website, The Hat claims to be a man over the age of 60, who discovered his talent for painting aged 62.

The piece of work, called Lucky 7, will feature in an online auction where money raised will go towards the My WiSH charity's children's appeal. 

The WiSH Upon a Star appeal supports young patients needing care from the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, and allows the charity to provide extras for children including a play specialist for the emergency department and toys for children with complex care needs. 

You may also want to watch:

The artwork has been painted in synthetic resin and measures 84cm x 122cm x 5cm and includes a message on the back about the inspiration behind the piece.

There is also a handwritten note from the artist himself to be given to the lucky recipient.

Most Read

  1. 1 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
  2. 2 Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes
  3. 3 Cyclist hurt in crash with car
  1. 4 GP surgery in 'special measures' after patients and staff raise concerns
  2. 5 Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs
  3. 6 'Spooky' bushes full of caterpillars spotted near Suffolk roads
  4. 7 Man in 20s dies after fall from pub
  5. 8 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  6. 9 Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road
  7. 10 Comedian Jack Whitehall visits Suffolk's 'most incredible' Wilderness Reserve

Sue Smith, head of fundraising for My WiSH, said: “We would like to thank the The Hat for donating this amazing piece of abstract art, it would look stunning on anyone's wall at home and would be the centrepiece of any room.

"We hope people will place their bids to have this one-off piece of art and help us to enhance care for young patients right across Suffolk.”

To find out more or donate, click here

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Highways England are investing £2218m in East of England roads 

A12

A14 and A12 set for major upgrade work

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
David Cornell in action during the 3-2 defeat against Portsmouth in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Football

Cornell attracting Championship interest as Ipswich contract is terminated

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Chris and Hayley Lee , owners of The Bildeston Crown

Food and Drink

The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Comments powered by Disqus