Sutton Hall estate sells for more than £31.5million

PUBLISHED: 15:07 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:07 07 November 2018

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million Picture: www.knightfrank.com

One of the biggest country house estates for sale in East Anglia for many years has sold in less than four months of going on the market.

Inside Sutton Hall Picture: www.knightfrank.comInside Sutton Hall Picture: www.knightfrank.com

Sutton Hall Estate, near Woodbridge, with more than 2,170 acres, a Georgian house with eight bedrooms, 11 further properties, two barns and a shoot, sold for “well in excess” of the price tag of £31.5million.

The estate, with a Grade II listed house at its centre, was owned by Sir Guy and Lady Jenny Quilter after being acquired in the late 19th century by Sir William Quilter, who also owned Bawdsey Manor.

George Bramley, a partner at agents Knight Frank, which acted jointly with Philip Summers at chartered surveyor and property advisors Landbridge, confirmed that the estate had exchanged and completed. He said it was bought by a businessman landowner, not from East Anglia, but with links to Suffolk.

He said: “Sutton Hall is one of the biggest residential sales for quite some time and the fact it has exchanged and completed is a good indication of the market.

Sutton Hall is one of Suffolk's biggest estates Picture: www.knightfrank.comSutton Hall is one of Suffolk's biggest estates Picture: www.knightfrank.com

“This estate has good quality land and a beautiful position with a river frontage and a Grade II listed house at its centre. The fact it has sold so quickly – and we had other bidders – makes it a landmark sale.”

Mr Bramley said the purchaser had a family but he did not know whether it was going to be used as his home.

The estate, near Woodbridge, offers a main house sitting at the centre of the estate which boasts formal gardens and superb views over the adjacent parkland as well as more than 3.5 miles of river frontage and a private quay on the banks of the River Deben.

It also comes with a long list of other features including 1,432 acres of arable land served from two reservoirs, 375 acres of mature woodland, 243 acres of grazing and parkland and a sporting shoot.

It offers 11 other substantial properties including large detached farmhouses and a thatched cottage. The Quilters took over the running of the estate in 1992 and, since then, have renovated it. The main house extends to over 6,000sq ft with a dining room and sitting room, a hand made fitted contemporary kitchen and a conservatory.

Five principal bedrooms are accessed via a central staircase with three more bedrooms at the rear wing of the house.

