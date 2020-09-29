Mystery still surrounds identity of suspected murder victim after bones found in Sudbury

Forensic tests have established the victim was an athletic male Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON Archant

Mystery still surrounds the identity of a suspected murder victim after human bones were found in a Sudbury river just over a month ago.

Police spent 10 days searching in and around the River Stour after the human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON Police spent 10 days searching in and around the River Stour after the human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

The remains were discovered after a member of the public alerted a wildlife ranger to two black bin bags in the River Stour near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge on Thursday, August 27.

The bags were found to have bones inside and a submerged shopping trolley was also discovered nearby.

Suffolk police launched a murder investigation and a thorough search of the river and surrounding area took place over the next 10 days.

Detectives then revealed the victim was a man of “athletic or muscular build” but a cause of death has not yet been established.

Sudbury mayor Jack Owen praised the community in Sudbury for assisting police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sudbury mayor Jack Owen praised the community in Sudbury for assisting police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DNA taken from the remains of the man has so far also failed to match anyone on the UK Missing Persons Bureau.

Police have been able to rule out that the remains belonged to either RAF airman Corrie Mckeague or teenager Luke Durbin.

More than 140 people contacted police following the discovery of the remains, and Jack Owen, Sudbury mayor, praised the community for assisting with the murder investigation.

“I have always thought people in Sudbury tended to be like that,” he said.

“They will try to help where they can with something like that.

“There was quite a lot of speculation but it has gone very quiet now. I suppose if the police come up with something else, it will start again.

“I urged anyone with information to go to the police because you never know how the smallest detail can help them.”

Speaking on September 11, Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, head of crime, stressed that the investigation will take “considerable time”.

“The UK Missing Persons Bureau hold records on every missing person in the country and where DNA profiles have been obtained, these are held on their database,” he said.

“We have run the initial profile we have of this individual through that database, but have not had a match at this time.

“There are other opportunities that remain open to us and we are continuing to develop these.

“However, as we have said from the outset, this is an investigation that will take considerable time.”