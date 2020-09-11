Students make progress during lockdown after “lifeline” online tuition

Students at a Suffolk school have seen improvements after being offered one-to-one online tuition to help with their studies during lockdown.

Ormiston Sudbury Academy worked with MyTutor, the online tutoring service, to provide additional learning for GCSE and A-Level students - with all students involved making progress.

The school’s tuition programme was initially offered to students that had been identified as working two grades beneath their target grade.

Dom Howkins, Vice Principal at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, said: “Ultimately it’s an easy programme to set up and run.

“We’ve always found that the content is really good, the engagement is really high, and the one-to-one response between the student and the tutor has been really positive.

“We can hand on heart say that what’s been delivered to our kids is exactly what was needed. To have that in the lockdown period has been an absolute lifeline for our A-Level kids particularly.

“I think the benefits are more than just their academic outcome, it’s also in their confidence and in their understanding.”

James Grant, co-founder of MyTutor, said: “We know how effective tutoring can be to supplement the great work being done by our schools. Following the lockdown, this became even more important as schools have had to adapt to online models of learning, with services like MyTutor providing a vital source of extra academic support to schools like Ormiston Sudbury Academy.

“Data from our annual Impact Report show that students who work with MyTutor see twice as much progress in their results as those who haven’t been tutored; equivalent to roughly 1 whole grade of progress after 10 sessions.

“As students return to school, we know many will need additional support to catch up on missed learning, and we look forward to working with our network of schools to ensure Sudbury children aren’t left behind.”