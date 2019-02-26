Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ambulance hand over times at A&E rise again in winter

26 February, 2019 - 05:30
Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON

Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON

Archant

Getting ambulances back on the road is a priority for hospitals in the region, bosses said, as the number of ambulance hours wasted by waiting to hand over rose again this winter.

Ambulance handover delays have also increased this winter Picture: ARCHANTAmbulance handover delays have also increased this winter Picture: ARCHANT

Handing over a patient from an ambulance to A&E is expected to take no more than 15 minutes. Ambulance crews then complete any outstanding paperwork and make sure their vehicles are clean, restocked and meet infection prevention standards.

However, in January 2019 the equivalent of 295 ‘ambulance hours’ were wasted waiting to hand over at Ipswich Hospital, 203 at Colchester and 318 at West Suffolk, up from 228, 189 and  213 the previous month. This  is down year-on-year from January 2018.

Gary Morgan, deputy director of service delivery at the East of England Ambulance Service, said: “There have been some challenging days this winter and we would like to thank our staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the winter period.

“We have seen an increase in the number of more seriously unwell patients this month. Our winter plans to manage demand include a handover escalation process, where we work closely with hospitals. It is important to note that we have seen an improvement in handover delays at Ipswich, Colchester and  West Suffolk hospitals in  January 2019 compared to same month in 2018.

“As part of our collaborative working across the region, hospital ambulance liaison officers (HALOs) work in A&E departments to help manage the flow of ambulance patients arriving. Our HALOs assist A&E teams and our ambulance crews to handover the sickest patients as a priority.”

Ipswich and Colchester hospital spokeswoman Jan Ingle said there is a renewed focus on managing demand this winter.

“Getting emergency ambulances back on the road as quickly as possible is also a big priority for us, and we have put in place several changes at both emergency departments to try and make this happen,” she said. “These changes include much closer working with the ambulance service and a stronger focus on managing demand.”

West Suffolk Hospital’s Alex Baldwin said emergency department nurses and doctors worked closely with ambulance crews to ensure patients aren’t waiting longer than necessary, and to start delivering hospital care whilst they are waiting.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ambulance hand over times at A&E rise again in winter

Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON

McGreal will risk a few boos to make the right substitutions

Brennan Dickenson, who made a big impression as a substitute against Carlisle on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘I’ll do everything I can to take that pressure... I want to score’ - Quaner ready to step into Keane’s shoes

Collin Quaner is ready to step up if Will Keane is sidelined by injury. Picture Pagepix

Could village near A14 quadruple in size?

The latest site in Sproughton earmarked for development, this time for 114 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

BMW driver may face jail after leading police on chase at up to 128mph

Armper Sela appeared in custody from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists