Borrowers asked to settle library debts

07 June, 2020

Suffolk Libraries hasgone online during lockdown and have now set up online payment facilities for those with outstanding fines Photo: Simon Lee Simon Lee Photography

Book-lovers who have been unable to visit Suffolk’s libraries during lockdown are now being invited to resolve overdue fines online.

All existing loans on books have been extended to July 2020 to stop people from accruing fines on books they could not return while self-isolating, or because libraries have been closed.

However, many people will have historic fines for overdue books on their library accounts. Bosses say a new change rolled out on Friday, June 4, means book-lovers can clear any charges accrued on their accounts without needing to visit a library. This can be done online by logging into a Suffolk Libraries account and selecting the option to resolve fines.

During the lockdown period, all of the county’s libraries have moved all events and activities online, with eLibrary services being updated throughout. All libraries are due to re-open on July 6, it was announced last week. For further details, see here