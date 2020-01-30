Weekly meet-ups connect young and old to help combat social isolation

A weekly scheme aimed at connecting the younger and older generations to combat social isolation has been launched.

Nacton and Bucklesham Under 5s preschool are to host an inter-generational event every Wednesday following its initial meet-up this week.

The event will see preschoolers and members of the community meet at Nacton Village Hall for games and refreshments.

The project has been supported by East Suffolk Council, who donated £200 from their Enabling Communities Budgets fund towards the weekly sessions.

To help connect with the children, attendees are welcome to bring board games and any old photographs of the area.

Melissa Allen, councillor for Orwell and Villages, said: "Social isolation and loneliness can be a real issue for some people, regardless of age.

"Events such as this one offer an opportunity for members of the community to get together and meet with new people.

"It also gives the preschool children an opportunity to meet people from their local area and learn about their lives."

Richard Kerry, East Suffolk's cabinet member for housing and ward member for Orwell and Villages, added: "Previous inter-generational events held by our Communities Team and local schools have been very well received and are shown to benefit both the older and younger people involved.

"I am pleased to be supporting this new project which will see preschool children meeting and engaging with older people from the local area, bringing the community together."

The meet ups are held at the village hall every Wednesday in term time between 9.30am and 11.30am.