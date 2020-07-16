E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Back to nature - naked event at botanic gardens

PUBLISHED: 10:07 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 16 July 2020

Fullers Mill Gardens in West Stow Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fullers Mill Gardens in West Stow Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Naturists will be visiting Fullers Mill Gardens in Suffolk next month in a celebration of the seven-acre creation and nudity.

The late Bernard Tickner who created the gardens over 50 years Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe late Bernard Tickner who created the gardens over 50 years Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The site at West Stow, north of Bury St Edmunds, is holding a naked visit on Sunday, August 9, from 5.30pm until 8pm.

During the event, garden lovers will be able to walk around Fullers Mill, which is managed by horticulture charity Perennial, socially distanced to see the rare species of plants from around the world.

MORE: Gallery: Fullers Mill Garden is a labour of love for Bernard Tickner

The gardens, on the banks of the River Lark, were created by the late Bernard Tickner, who moved to Fullers Mill in 1958 and spent over 50 years working on the site.

The ticket price is £18 and at least £10 of that will go towards The East Anglian Air Ambulance. To learn more about Fullers Mill Gardens see here.

To book your place on the evening of Sunday, August 9, email Robert Finney here.

