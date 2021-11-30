'Quirky and memorable' name for new café and visitor centre revealed

Councillor Julie Flatman (front) was joined by other Mid Suffolk District Council councillors and representatives from The Mix and SEH French. - Credit: Gregg Brown

The name for the new Needham Lake cafe and visitor centre has been announced following a public vote.

The new centre will be called Duck & Teapot after just under 2,000 people voted on their choice of name.

Almost half of the voters (1,031) voted for the name with 679 voting for The Swan's Nest and 225 for Quacker's Cafe.

The Duck & Teapot will be managed by the team behind Cabbages and Kings, the popular café at The Mix in Stowmarket and is due to be completed in the coming weeks with an official opening planned for early 2022.

When completed, Duck & Teapot will offer visitors food and drinks with freshly cooked meals, while the visitor centre will be a flexible community event space.

Dave Pepper, director of Cabbages and Kings and CEO of the Mix, said: “We can now begin to feel what the completed Café will be like and are really excited about welcoming people in and making the venue a fantastic addition for everyone who visits Needham Lakes.”

The building has been designed to complement the surrounding natural environment and meets Mid Suffolk District Councils’ climate change ambitions incorporating several green features including bird boxes, solar panels, sustainable drainage, an air source heat pump.

Sustainable building materials have also been used as part of the build.

Councillor Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for communities, said: “I am delighted that so many people took the time to vote for their favourite name for the café and visitor centre.

"Duck & Teapot is a quirky and memorable name and reflects the setting close to Needham Lake.

“The topping out marks an important milestone in the development, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the opening in the new year.”

There will be a choice of indoor and outdoor seating meaning that the Duck & Teapot can be enjoyed throughout the year and the introduction of a Changing Places facility Needham Lake will be more accessible for people with disabilities.