News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Celebrations planned to mark 90 years for boat owned by Arthur Ransome

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:37 AM April 13, 2021   
The trust is celebrating Nancy Blackett's 90th birthday this year

The trust is celebrating Nancy Blackett's 90th birthday this year - Credit: Nancy Blackett Trust

The favourite yacht of children's author Arthur Ransome is to be launched once again this month as part of the boat's 90th birthday celebrations.

Nancy Blackett, which was named after a character from Ransome's Swallows and Amazons series, has been stored for the winter at Robertson’s Boatyard in Woodbridge.

She is set to be launched on Thursday, April 29 as members of the Nancy Blackett Trust mark 90 years since the 28ft vessel was built.

The ship inspired the book We Didn’t Mean to Go to Sea

The ship inspired the book We Didn’t Mean to Go to Sea - Credit: Nancy Blackett Trust

To celebrate the occasion, the first nine schools that get in touch with the trust will be given free copies of Ransome's book We Didn't Mean to Go to Sea - which was inspired by the ship.

Peter Willis, president of the Nancy Blackett Trust, said: "We preserved Nancy so that she should be sailed and enjoyed by anybody who loves Arthur Ransome’s books - or just beautiful old boats, and that’s just what we hope to be doing this summer."

You may also want to watch:

Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police incident in Cumberland Street Woodbridge

Suffolk Live

Forensic teams at Woodbridge house after 'incident'

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
police in cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Suffolk Live | Video

Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt has had a tipi installed in its gardens, with heaters and flowers

Lockdown Easing | Updated

First pictures: Which Suffolk pubs are preparing to reopen on April 12?

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Photograph showing a large timber framed Tudor property with impressive chimneys overlooking village green

Tudor farmhouse with separate annexe is again for sale for £1.275m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus