Celebrations planned to mark 90 years for boat owned by Arthur Ransome

Published: 10:37 AM April 13, 2021

The favourite yacht of children's author Arthur Ransome is to be launched once again this month as part of the boat's 90th birthday celebrations.

Nancy Blackett, which was named after a character from Ransome's Swallows and Amazons series, has been stored for the winter at Robertson’s Boatyard in Woodbridge.

She is set to be launched on Thursday, April 29 as members of the Nancy Blackett Trust mark 90 years since the 28ft vessel was built.

The ship inspired the book We Didn’t Mean to Go to Sea - Credit: Nancy Blackett Trust

To celebrate the occasion, the first nine schools that get in touch with the trust will be given free copies of Ransome's book We Didn't Mean to Go to Sea - which was inspired by the ship.

Peter Willis, president of the Nancy Blackett Trust, said: "We preserved Nancy so that she should be sailed and enjoyed by anybody who loves Arthur Ransome’s books - or just beautiful old boats, and that’s just what we hope to be doing this summer."