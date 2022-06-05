'Wow!' - Ipswich drummer Nandi on performing at Buckingham Palace Jubilee party

Ipswich's drum prodigy Nandi Bushell performed at the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace last night. - Credit: PA and Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell performed at the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace last night and is set to appear again today in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Broadcast to millions of viewers across the world, Nandi performed the song 'Instruction' with DJ Jax Jones and rapper Stefflon Don.

She wrote on Instagram: "Wow! I can't believe I just performed at Buckingham Palace live on TV to millions of viewers! AMAZING! Thank you Queen Elizabeth and @bbc for inviting me to your platinum jubilee. Thank you to @jaxjones and @stefflondon for performing with me. Thank you to @dianegoldie for making my costume.

"I CAN'T WAIT for today's performance!!!"

The 12-year-old drummer has risen to fame in recent years.

She recorded a version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for the 2018 John Lewis advert at the famed RAK studios in London.

She also jammed with musician Lenny Kravitz in 2019, appeared in a Blink 182 music video in 2020 and had a song written for her by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. She also performed on stage with the band.

Today she will appear on a float playing songs from the 2010s on her drum kit on The Mall between Trafalgar Square and Buckingham Palace.

Ed Sheeran will also be playing his song 'Perfect' at the finale of the carnival procession.