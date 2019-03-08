Result! Celebrate your A-Levels and GCSEs with free Nandos chicken

Students from Ipswich High School opening up their A Level results Picture: ANDY PARSONS

Exam results aren't the only thing students will be picking up this Thursday - as the king of peri-peri chicken is giving out free food to celebrate the big day.

Nandos in Bury - Mercury Eating Well Nandos in Bury - Mercury Eating Well

Students will be able to celebrate their exam results in style over the next two weeks, as Nandos is offering both GCSE and A-Level students a free 1/4 chicken or one fire-starter menu item when they bring in their results.

The reward is available across the UK and Ireland on the students' relevant exam day - with A-Level pupils able to receive the free food this Thursday, August 15 and GCSE students the following Thursday, August 22.

All you will need to claim your reward on the day is either a paper, email or text copy of your results along with a valid form of ID - and you will need to make a minimum spend of £7.

The offer can only be redeemed once and is valid on both eat-in or takeaway orders which are placed in the restaurant or over the phone.

You will be able to choose from either a 1/4 chicken or fire-starter - excluding the wing roulette/all together now.

For all terms and conditions see here.