E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Result! Celebrate your A-Levels and GCSEs with free Nandos chicken

PUBLISHED: 18:59 13 August 2019

Students from Ipswich High School opening up their A Level results Picture: ANDY PARSONS

Students from Ipswich High School opening up their A Level results Picture: ANDY PARSONS

Exam results aren't the only thing students will be picking up this Thursday - as the king of peri-peri chicken is giving out free food to celebrate the big day.

Nandos in Bury - Mercury Eating WellNandos in Bury - Mercury Eating Well

Students will be able to celebrate their exam results in style over the next two weeks, as Nandos is offering both GCSE and A-Level students a free 1/4 chicken or one fire-starter menu item when they bring in their results.

The reward is available across the UK and Ireland on the students' relevant exam day - with A-Level pupils able to receive the free food this Thursday, August 15 and GCSE students the following Thursday, August 22.

All you will need to claim your reward on the day is either a paper, email or text copy of your results along with a valid form of ID - and you will need to make a minimum spend of £7.

The offer can only be redeemed once and is valid on both eat-in or takeaway orders which are placed in the restaurant or over the phone.

You will be able to choose from either a 1/4 chicken or fire-starter - excluding the wing roulette/all together now.

For all terms and conditions see here.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 200 Suffolk families will only learn about school transport after term starts

Emma Bishton warned families were facing uncertainty over their children's school buses. Picture: Emma Bishton

Burglar serving 12 years absconds from prison

Suffolk police are trying to trace Hollesley Bay Prison absconder Patrick Cassidy, who has links to Watford Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family and colleagues of motorcyclist Paul Siely pay tribute

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Campaigners warn of ‘growing threat’ to rural communities - as plans emerge for more intensive poultry barns

Some of the campaigners who formed the Save Our Suffolk Countryside in opposition to the expansion of intensive poultry farming Picture: SONYA DUNCAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists