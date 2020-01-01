Suffolk mum took own life shortly after anniversary son’s death on A14

A 39-year-old mother took her life just days after the anniversary of the death of her son who was hit by three cars on the A14, an inquest has concluded.

Naomi Clover lost her son, Ewan in October 2018 after he was struck by a number of vehicles while crossing the A14.

It was thought that the 19-year-old had tried to take a shortcut across the road while on his way home after a night at a friends house.

He was hit by at least three vehicle, including a police car and an ambulance.

An inquest into the death of Ms Clover concluded that she took her own life following the loss of her son and after separating from her partner.

The 39-year-old, who was a teaching assistant, was found dead inside her Rougham home during the morning of October 29, 2019.

At the time of her son’s death an inquest heard how the teenager had drunk and taken recreational drugs before walking home.

A friend had told police it “wasn’t unusual for Ewan to jump the crash barriers and go across the A14 if he was in a hurry instead of using the bridge”.

The busy dual-carriageway was only 200m away from his home.

A post-mortem examination recorded that Ewan died of severe head injuries after being hit by vehicles at around 4.35am on October 14 last year.

The inquest heard how Ms Clover helped identify his body from photographs of tattoos of a dagger, rose and skull on his right leg.