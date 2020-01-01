E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk mum took own life shortly after anniversary son’s death on A14

PUBLISHED: 18:13 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 22 April 2020

Ewan Clover, who died on the A14 at Rougham Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Ewan Clover, who died on the A14 at Rougham Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Archant

A 39-year-old mother took her life just days after the anniversary of the death of her son who was hit by three cars on the A14, an inquest has concluded.

Naomi Clover lost her son, Ewan in October 2018 after he was struck by a number of vehicles while crossing the A14.

It was thought that the 19-year-old had tried to take a shortcut across the road while on his way home after a night at a friends house.

He was hit by at least three vehicle, including a police car and an ambulance.

An inquest into the death of Ms Clover concluded that she took her own life following the loss of her son and after separating from her partner.

The 39-year-old, who was a teaching assistant, was found dead inside her Rougham home during the morning of October 29, 2019.

At the time of her son’s death an inquest heard how the teenager had drunk and taken recreational drugs before walking home.

You may also want to watch:

A friend had told police it “wasn’t unusual for Ewan to jump the crash barriers and go across the A14 if he was in a hurry instead of using the bridge”.

The busy dual-carriageway was only 200m away from his home.

A post-mortem examination recorded that Ewan died of severe head injuries after being hit by vehicles at around 4.35am on October 14 last year.

The inquest heard how Ms Clover helped identify his body from photographs of tattoos of a dagger, rose and skull on his right leg.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and north Essex top 400

A sign thanking NHS staff and key workers has been put up in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prep school to close for good after coronavirus ‘unravels plans for growth’

Moreton Hall Preparatory School in Bury St Edmunds will close permanently at the end of the summer term. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after death of ‘lovable’ motorcyclist

Kerrin Repman died after being hit by a car in Dovercourt, near Harwich, last week. PICTURE: Esssex Police

Luke Durbin’s story to feature on Channel 5’s ‘Missing or murdered?’ nearly 14 years after disappearance

Luke Durbin, went missing in May, 2006, after a night out in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Golden Buzzer joy on Britain’s Got Talent for comedy pianist Jon Courtenay

Jon Courtenay, who was a golden buzzer winner on Britain's Got Talent with son Nathan. Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV plc
Drive 24