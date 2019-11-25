Siblings face trial over alleged attack on couple during 'pub melee'

Natasha Jackson appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court a month after her brother Picture: GREGG BROWN

A woman has been accused of 'glassing' another woman during a fight at a Suffolk pub.

Natasha Jackson denied causing Kelly Pile actual bodily harm, and assaulting a second woman, Saphron Proudfoot, in Haverhill on the night of April 19.

Jackson, 30, of New London Road, Chelmsford, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, where her brother Daniel, 33, of Warren Court, Haverhill, had previously been charged with assaulting Miss Proudfoot and wounding Mrs Pile's husband, Adrian, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said Jackson was accused of assaulting Mrs Pile with a glass "during a melee".

She said Daniel Jackson was due to stand trial on March 24 and submitted that all matters should be heard together.

Magistrates granted Jackson unconditional bail until a pre-trial hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on December 20.