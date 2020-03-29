E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Minister warns lockdown could go on longer as coronavirus death toll rises

PUBLISHED: 15:47 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 29 March 2020

A deserted playground in Holywells Park in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The number of people in the UK who have died after contracting coronavirus is now 1,228 - an increase of 209 in 24 hours.

It is the second biggest day-on-day rise, although it is smaller than the 260 increase reported the day before

But it is likely too early to attribute to any success to the social-distancing measures.

The figures came as it was announced today that a patient at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, had died from the virus.

In Suffolk the number of cases last night was 74, and 213 in Essex. These figures are expected to be updated later today.

The Department of Health said today that as of 9am on 29 March 2020, a total of 127,737 people had been tested for COVID-19 (coronavirus) of which 108,215 were confirmed negative and 19,522 were confirmed positive.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove warned today that the coronavirus lockdown will be in place for a “significant period” and could last longer if people do not stick to the rules.

MORE: Patient at James Page University Hospital in Lowestoft dies from coronavirus

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster’s warning came after the announcement that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to write to every household with a warning he could impose stricter measures.

Mr Gove declined to say what the tougher rules could look like with the public confined to their homes for all but essential travel and for once-daily exercise.

“Everyone is making a sacrifice and I appreciate the scale of that sacrifice,” he told the Andrew Marr Show on BBC1.

“But the reason all of us are making these sacrifices is because all of us will have people whom we love who are at risk from this virus.

“I can’t make an accurate prediction, but everyone does have to prepare for a significant period when these measures are still in place.”

