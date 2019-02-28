Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Organised crime agents investigate £50k cash discovery in Stansted Airport passenger’s bag

28 February, 2019 - 19:30
£50,000 was found in the lining of an unchecked bag at Stansted Airport last spring Picture: PA

£50,000 was found in the lining of an unchecked bag at Stansted Airport last spring Picture: PA

Enforcement agents have been granted a four-month extension to keep hold of almost £50,000 in cash found inside the lining of a bag at Stansted Airport.

The money was found in the hand luggage of a passenger travelling to Italy from the Essex airport last April.

A representative of the National Crime Agency appeared before magistrates in Ipswich this week to apply for a further order of continued detention.

They said the seizure amounted to £49,860 of undeclared cash and was subject to ongoing enquiries to establish if the money came from, or was intended for criminal activity.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, seized cash may be detained for an initial period of 48 hours, which can be extended by an order made by a magistrates’ court.

Customs officers and financial investigators can seize in excess of £1,000 if it is suspected to be recoverable property or intended for unlawful conduct.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Organised crime agents investigate £50k cash discovery in Stansted Airport passenger’s bag

£50,000 was found in the lining of an unchecked bag at Stansted Airport last spring Picture: PA

Does Ipswich need a northern bypass? Public consultation to be launched into project

Could a northern bypass solve Ipswich's gridlock worries? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I didn’t know what to do!’ – Essex drag queen surprised by letter of support from PM

Ben Tye will be competing in the UK's first drag pageant next month Pictue: BEN TYE/PA WIRE

First new Greater Anglia Intercity style train passes through Ipswich

The first 12-car Intercity-style train travels through Ipswich on its way from the Channel Tunnel to Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELL

Brexit uncertainty and job cuts ‘fuelling spike in foodbank use’

Brexit uncertainty is being linked to a rise in foodbank use Picture: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHY LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists