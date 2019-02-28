Organised crime agents investigate £50k cash discovery in Stansted Airport passenger’s bag

£50,000 was found in the lining of an unchecked bag at Stansted Airport last spring Picture: PA

Enforcement agents have been granted a four-month extension to keep hold of almost £50,000 in cash found inside the lining of a bag at Stansted Airport.

The money was found in the hand luggage of a passenger travelling to Italy from the Essex airport last April.

A representative of the National Crime Agency appeared before magistrates in Ipswich this week to apply for a further order of continued detention.

They said the seizure amounted to £49,860 of undeclared cash and was subject to ongoing enquiries to establish if the money came from, or was intended for criminal activity.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, seized cash may be detained for an initial period of 48 hours, which can be extended by an order made by a magistrates’ court.

Customs officers and financial investigators can seize in excess of £1,000 if it is suspected to be recoverable property or intended for unlawful conduct.