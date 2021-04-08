National Horseracing Museum receives £166K in government funding
- Credit: NHRM/ Will Farrow @ Farrows Creative
The National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket is to receive £166,000 from the second round of the Government's Culture Recovery Fund.
The museum is among more than 2,700 cultural facility recipients to benefit from the £1.57billion fund.
The money will help the museum transition to full operation from July onwards by supporting costs and overheads after months of closures and cancellations.
The Newmarket museum tells the story of horseracing from its earliest of origins to the global phenomenon it is today, and throughout visitors can explore works of art, artefacts including silks worn by famous jockeys Lester Piggott and Frankie Dettori.
In the museum there is also a racehorse simulator, where visitors can ride the winning horse of a race.
You may also want to watch:
Museum director, Anne-Marie Hogan said: “The National Horseracing Museum is extremely grateful for the ongoing support from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.
"This award will allow our organisation to continue with our special exhibition programme which is crucial to attracting visitors, improve our outdoor spaces to encourage the public to engage as lockdown eases and cover costs until our commercial income recovers.
"It allows us to continue to support our local community and town, developing our family and community events and strengthen our education offer for schools and teachers."
Over £800million in grants and loans has already been awarded to support almost 3,800 cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.