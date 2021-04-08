News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

National Horseracing Museum receives £166K in government funding

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM April 8, 2021   
The National Horseracing Museum is set to receive vital funding after months of closure

The National Horseracing Museum is set to receive vital funding after months of closure - Credit: NHRM/ Will Farrow @ Farrows Creative

The National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket is to receive £166,000 from the second round of the Government's Culture Recovery Fund.

The museum is among more than 2,700 cultural facility recipients to benefit from the £1.57billion fund. 

The money will help the museum transition to full operation from July onwards by supporting costs and overheads after months of closures and cancellations. 

The Newmarket museum tells the story of horseracing from its earliest of origins to the global phenomenon it is today, and throughout visitors can explore works of art, artefacts including silks worn by famous jockeys Lester Piggott and Frankie Dettori. 

In the museum there is also a racehorse simulator, where visitors can ride the winning horse of a race. 

You may also want to watch:

Museum director, Anne-Marie Hogan said: “The National Horseracing Museum is extremely grateful for the ongoing support from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund. 

"This award will allow our organisation to continue with our special exhibition programme which is crucial to attracting visitors, improve our outdoor spaces to encourage the public to engage as lockdown eases and cover costs until our commercial income recovers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
  2. 2 Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference after Ipswich Town takeover
  3. 3 Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
  1. 4 Brett Johnson on his Ipswich Town ambitions and Mike O'Leary on debt situation
  2. 5 Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans' tenure and an 'exciting' future
  3. 6 Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners
  4. 7 Who are Ipswich Town's new American owners? - Profiles of the men involved in today's takeover
  5. 8 Full transcript of Johnson and O'Leary's first press conference as Ipswich Town owners
  6. 9 Family's heartfelt tribute to 'devoted mother' of four who died in crash
  7. 10 Aldi confirms details of new Ipswich store opening next week

"It allows us to continue to support our local community and town, developing our family and community events and strengthen our education offer for schools and teachers."

Over £800million in grants and loans has already been awarded to support almost 3,800 cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Red kite with McDonald's cup in talons

Gallery

Red kite spotted collecting rubbish in Suffolk

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lucy on her motorbike with little brother William and sister Katie

Teenager may never walk unaided again after 'absolutely horrific' crash

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Alastair Douglas

Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus