Primary school places - the wait is nearly over

Children across Suffolk and Essex will be finding out which primary school they have been given a place at on National Offer Day, Tuesday April 16. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

This week parents and carers in Suffolk will be finding out whether their child has made their first choice primary school on National Offer Day.

On Tuesday, April 16 the outcome of school applications will be announced - detailing which schoolchildren aged four to five have been offered a place at an infant, junior or middle school for the first time.

How will I find out?

Families who applied online will be able to view the outcome of their application by logging on to the school admissions portal on Suffolk County Council's or Essex County Council's websites.

Parents and carers will also receive an email with the details of their child's offer.

However, if you applied using a paper application form, then the authority will send you a letter by second-class post which will arrive after Tuesday, April 16, with details of your offer.

You will receive the letter as long as you applied before January 15 2019 or if the council received your application with evidence before February 8 2019 and agreed there were exceptional reasons for your application being late.

What if my child doesn't get their first choice?

If either Essex or Suffolk councils are unable to offer your child a place at your preferred school, there are three main options you can take.

