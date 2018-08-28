Young chef competition won by 14-year-old from Mildenhall

Amy Whatling, right, and Chloe Knappett pictured with Pascal Canevet, chef proprietor of the Maison Bleue restaurant, at the Bury St Edmunds heat of the National Rotary Young Chef competition. Picture: Archant

Amy Whatling was chosen as the winner of the Bury St Edmunds heat of the National Rotary Young Chef competition held at the town’s Westley Middle School.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All those taking part had to produce a three-course meal for two and the 14-year-old, from Mildenhall, came out top with the runner up being Chloe Knappett, aged 12, a student at Westley.

Pascal Canevet, chef proprietor of the Maison Bleue restaurant, in Bury St Edmunds, judged and advised the competitors and was assisted by Rotarian Val Ogden.

Amy will now go through to the regional round of the competition to be held in King’s Lynn, in February.

Her winning menu was roasted goats cheese served with a sweet caramelised onion chutney, roasted salmon with baby carrots and asparagus, topped with hollandaise sauce, and for dessert a lemon possett served with red berries.

Chloe had an Italian theme, and made bruschetta, followed by pasta carbonara and a panacotta with homemade almond biscotti for dessert.