National Trust concerned by ‘unacceptable damage’ which could be cause by Sizewell C

The National Trust is concerned by the potential impact of Sizewell C onDunwich Heath Picture: MARION WARNE/NEWZULU.COM (c) copyright newzulu.com

The National Trust have become the latest organisation to condemn the construction of Sizewell C.

Adam Rowlands from the RSPB Trust

The trust manages Dunwich Heath which sits not far from the proposed development and is concerned about the impact that the nuclear power station could have on this area.

In its relevant representation to the planning inspectorate the trust raised a number of areas of concern including the visual impact of Sizewell C as well as risks posed by climate change.

The trust said:“Current proposal risks unacceptably damaging the integrity and beauty of our site at Dunwich Heath and the wider landscape.”

It said it was also concerned about the impact on visitors to Dunwich Heath who are no longer able to use the land earmarked for the development.

Ben McFarland from the Suffolk Wildlife Trust

It said that it did not believe the application had adequately assessed changes in recreation and tourism at Dunwich Heath and beach or the resulting impacts on ecology.

The National Trust stated that without appropriate monitoring and mitigation these impacts would “detrimentally impact UK and European protected habitats and species.”

A lack of detail about the visual impact of the power station both during construction and operation was also highlighted by the Trust.

In its feedback it stated that “the pylons and overhead power lines proposed would have an intrusive impact within the sensitive landscape on Dunwich Heath and the wider AONB,”.

Whilst the lack of representative images meant the application “lacks sufficient information to demonstrate the true visual impact of the development”.

In its conclusion, the Trust said: “There is a lack of overall integrated consideration of the cumulative impact of the proposal at a landscape scale.”

The concerns come just days after the RSPB and Suffolk Wildlife Trust raised their own concerns about the impact of the site and the lack of information in EDF’s environmental plans.

Adam Rowlands, RSPB Suffolk Area Manager said: “We are extremely worried to find huge gaps in EDF’s Sizewell C application.”

Ben McFarland, Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Head of Conservation said: “EDF’s plans leave some of our rarest animals facing an uncertain fate.”

A spokesman for EDF said: “We are facing a climate crisis with profound risks to the environment, wildlife and people.

“We need to act now to decarbonise the electricity system and replace fossil fuels and the existing nuclear fleet reaching the end of their lives.

“Sizewell C will generate always-on, low carbon electricity made in Britain for around 6 million homes.

“Together with other nuclear projects, it will underpin a big expansion of renewables and kick-start new green technologies like hydrogen.

“We recognise the importance of Dunwich Heath and we continue to actively engage with the National Trust on measures to support the Dunwich Heath site.”

