Experience a new National Trust park trail while securing the site's future

The view from the gardens of Ickworth of the roof enclosed by scaffolding. Picture: JIM WOOLF JIM WOOLF

A treasured National Trust park in west Suffolk is hosting two events at a new 'accessible-to-all' trail to support a major fundraising project.

Looking through the scaffolding from the top of the Rotunda Picture: NATIONAL TRUST Looking through the scaffolding from the top of the Rotunda Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

Ickworth is inviting people to take part in 'Run for the Roof' on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, along a new circular trail that is part of a multi-million-pound scheme to give greater access to historic parkland and estates cared for by the trust.

The 10k Saturday event is ideal for keen runners who want to challenge themselves while the Sunday 5k event invites families to get involved to walk, run, cycle or scoot.

Sponsorship raised will go towards the multi-million pound conservation project, Ickworth Uncovered, which includes re-tiling the roof of the iconic Rotunda.

The new multi-use trail gives access to all, from cyclists to wheelchair users and from walkers to buggy-pushers.

Tim Watson, general manager at Ickworth, said: "At the National Trust we're passionate about getting people outdoors and closer to nature. We have had great feedback from visitors using the trail so far.

"Our aim is to make access to the outdoors as easy as possible and for people to feel comfortable about heading off into the countryside. We are looking forward to celebrating this new trail with our launch in March.

"I will be donning my trainers in March and hope lots of people will join me across the weekend to support our Ickworth Uncovered conservation project. I am particularly looking forward to the bespoke medal at the end, which will hopefully make some of those hills worth the challenge."

Ickworth was selected as one of ten National Trust sites across the country where new waymarked multi-use trails are being developed in a £4.25million joint investment by the conservation charity and Sport England.

Those who sign up to Run for the Roof will receive a fundraising pack, running vest and ideas on how to raise funds.

To sign up see here.