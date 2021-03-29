Published: 10:56 AM March 29, 2021 Updated: 11:08 AM March 29, 2021

An historic Suffolk home and water mill, described as "incredibly special" and in a "magical" setting, has gone on the market.

Stunning Wiston Mill in Nayland is currently up for sale for £1,750,000.

The Grade II* listed mill, is being sold with its adjoining 16th century house which is also listed.

The properties are described as being in a "quiet rural location" and are accessed by a private driveway that only serves two properties.

The mill has a timber frame and a slate roof and sash windows with views over the mill stream.

It is described by agents Savills as having "great potential" and still has many of its original workings inside.

Next to the mill is mill house which is also has a timber frame and contains six bedrooms, three bedrooms and four reception rooms.

Savills described the house as having "exceptional views" over the river with the drawing room and master bedroom having doors which open directly over the mill stream itself.

The house is believed to date back to the 16 century while the the mill itself is believed to date to between the 18th and 19th centuries.

Although a mill of some description is believed to have stood on the site since the 16th century and was believed to still be milling until the 1920s.

As well as the mill house there is further accommodation on the site in the form of mill cottage.

The cottage is described in the particulars as being "uninhabited" but could be renovated in order to provide further accommodation. The cottage currently has two bedrooms as well as two rooms downstairs.

In addition to all of the above the site is also being sold with a number of outbuildings including the Grade II listed Great Barn.

Savills described the barns as providing "a multitude of opportunities" for the buyer.

As well as the large amount of outbuildings the property also comes with further land; the immediate land around the house comes to three acres, including a kitchen garden.

However, there are also 21 acres of grazing meadow to the south of the property.

Property agent Peter Ogilvie from Savills in Ipswich said: “Wiston Mill is incredibly special, very rare and certainly the finest water mill I have seen in my career. The setting in the heart of Constable Country is magical, with the sound of running water a beautiful backdrop to wonderfully mature and secluded surroundings.

“The property itself is remarkably elegant, with many period features including wooden beams, exposed brick and wood-burning fireplaces. There are also some truly exceptional views over the river – particularly from the drawing room balcony and the master bedroom, both of which are within the original mill building. The mill room also contains much of its original machinery.”