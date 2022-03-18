Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's freedom is a ray of light after a grim few weeks

Opinion

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow Iranian detainee Anoosheh Ashoori arrive at Brize Norton after they were freed from detention. - Credit: PA

After the unrelenting grimness of the war in Ukraine, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being reunited with her family is a rare ray of light.

Since February 24 the news of death and destruction emerging from Ukraine has filled the airwaves.

This culminated yesterday with the revelation that Russia had bombed a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of civilians were sheltering.

To make it worse the word "children" was daubed on the ground outside the theatre before it was bombed, according to satellite images.

Against this backdrop the news that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is home safely is very welcome indeed.

The British-Iranian charity worker was finally reunited with her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, and their seven-year-old daughter Gabriella early on Thursday morning after six years of detention in Iran.

Her ordeal started in April 2016 when she was detained at the airport in Tehran after a holiday on which she introduced her parents to their granddaughter.

In September that year, it emerged she had been jailed for five years on unspecified “national security-related” offences.

She consistently and vigorously denies these allegations.

A few months later she came off hunger strike after her family voiced their concerns over her health.

In April 2017 the final stage of her appeal against the sentence failed.

And in November she was threatened with more prison time after then-foreign secretary Boris Johnson told a parliamentary committee that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been working in Tehran training journalists at the time of her arrest.

In January 2020 she was treated for “palpitations and panic attacks” due to the increased tensions in the Middle East after an Iranian military chief was killed in a US airstrike.

Then in March 2020, she was temporarily released from prison due to fears of Covid.

After hopes were raised that she may finally be granted clemency, she was hauled before a branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Court on new charges and given an additional one-year jail term and banned from leaving the country.

Her lawyer Hojjat Kermani says she received the second jail sentence on a charge of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said the decision to sentence Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe to another year in prison was “cruel, inhumane and wholly unjustified”.

Around this time, Dominic Raab said Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was effectively being held hostage by Iran, and said her treatment was torture.

In October 2021 an appeal against the extension to her sentence was upheld with no court hearing, her MP said.

Then, on Tuesday, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had her passport returned after months of intensive backroom negotiations. The next day she was “handed over to the British government” after Britain finally agreed to settle a £400million debt dating back to the 1970s.

At 1am on Thursday she arrived back in the UK, six years to the day after flying to Iran.

At RAF Brize Norton, she was greeted by her family.

Her seven-year-old daughter Gabriella was heard asking “is that mummy?” and again shouted “mummy” as her mother walked down the plane’s stairs.

After all this, what will she cherish most about her new-found freedom?

Her sister-in-law, Rebecca Ratcliffe, told the BBC it was the opportunity to have “normal experiences” again.

“They have lived apart for such a long time, had such different experiences, they are not going to go back to how they were before. Of course, they won’t,” she said.

“They are never going to be a normal family. I think there is an element of having those normal experiences that they haven’t been able to for such a long time.

“Go swimming together, go to the supermarket together, go out for walks – all those things the rest of us take for granted when we have got children that they are looking forward to.”

And doesn’t she deserve it.

Her six-year saga is a reminder that sometimes, the news can be uplifting.