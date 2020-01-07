E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Paramedics found man armed with knife and meat cleaver outside flat

07 January, 2020 - 13:30
Paramedics were called to the flat by Neale Wood Picture: ARCHANT

Paramedics were called to the flat by Neale Wood Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A paramedic told police she feared for her safety when an emergency caller emerged from a flat carrying a kitchen knife and a meat cleaver.

Neale Wood's behaviour became unpredictable after ambulance staff arrived below his first-floor housing association property in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, at about 12.30pm on August 11.

Following a discussion, the 60-year-old agreed to voluntarily attend hospital, but as paramedics contacted the mental health crisis team, Wood produced a meat cleaver and began hacking at wooden railings on the balcony above.

He then returned to the flat and emerged with kitchen knife, which he used to make superficial cuts to his arm, before dropping the knife over the balcony railings.

Wood admitted two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on December 3.

He returned to the same court on Monday to be sentenced to a two-year community order, with a requirement to complete up to 60 days of rehabilitation activity, and a prohibition order banning him from consuming alcohol in a public place.

You may also want to watch:

Prosecutor Lesla Small said Wood's behaviour had continued to deteriorate and had put one of the paramedics in fear of her safety.

Wood was arrested at the scene and told police he had called the ambulance service during a panic attack after being unable to obtain medicine prescribed for bipolar disorder the previous week.

Ms Small said: "He said he did it to escalate the situation sufficiently to acquire a police presence.

"He appreciated his actions caused fear but said he had no intention of causing anyone harm.

"He said his actions were a cry for help, and that he urgently needed to control his bipolar and panic attacks."

Michael Whatley, mitigating, asked magistrates to accept the recommendations of a pre-sentence report by the probation service and requested a psychiatric examination if the bench was minded to impose custody.

Magistrates agreed to adopt recommendations in the report, including a community order with rehabilitation days, and also imposed a £120 fine.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paramedics found man armed with knife and meat cleaver outside flat

Paramedics were called to the flat by Neale Wood Picture: ARCHANT

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

The world’s only full replica ‘Hobbit hole’ in Suffolk wins glamping award

Outside Pod Hollow Picture: Phil Morley

Actress brings back to life icon of the Swinging Sixties, Christine Keeler

Sophie Cookson as Christine Keeler in the BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Picture: BEN BLACKALL/ECOSSE FILMS 2019/MILK PUBLICITY/BBC PRESS OFFICE

Copdock interchange bridge crash trucker denies careless driving

Petru-ionut Lungu leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists