Published: 11:46 AM July 14, 2021

Nearly 200 students have been sent home to self-isolate from East Bergholt High school - Credit: Archant

Nearly 200 students have been sent home to self-isolate from East Bergholt High School due to Covid-19.

Headteacher Daniel Woodcock confirmed this morning (Wednesday, July 14) that 189 students are self-isolating.

The school declined to comment any further on the matter.

This is the latest school in the region to send pupils home. Students in Year 9 at Ormiston Sudbury Academy are being asked to stay at home for the remainder of the term after a "number of positive Covid tests" were reported.

Another school in Bury St Edmunds has also had to send a number of students home because of seven positive Covid tests.

Abbots Green Primary Academy in Airfield Road has had to cancel the end of year celebrations for the leaving year group after 64 children have been sent into isolation.