Heat is on for runners in popular Framlingham 10K event
Hundreds of runners took part in the Framlingham 10K and Junior Fun Run event on Sunday, September 5.
Jan Green, president of Framlingham Flyers Running Club, which organised the popular event, said: "It was very successful and went really well.
"The weather was actually far too hot for the runners, but everybody got round."
She said a lot of people turned up on the day as well as those who had registered in advance.
Nearly 300 people took part in the 10K event, while the junior fun run was also very well attended.
The first-placed runner was Cooper Berry of Ipswich Jaffa Running Club, with a time of 33 minutes and 54 seconds, while Sam Burkitt of Ipswich Harriers was second with a time of 34 minutes and 33 seconds and Mark Allen of Ipswich Jaffa was third with a time of 36 minutes, 21 seconds.
The top-placed woman was Alice Heather-Hayes of Ipswich Harriers with a time of 39 minutes, 44 seconds.
