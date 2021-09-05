Gallery

Published: 5:13 PM September 5, 2021

Runners going through the streets of Framlingham during the 10K - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Hundreds of runners took part in the Framlingham 10K and Junior Fun Run event on Sunday, September 5.

Jan Green, president of Framlingham Flyers Running Club, which organised the popular event, said: "It was very successful and went really well.

"The weather was actually far too hot for the runners, but everybody got round."

Members of Ipswich Jaffa in the Framlingham 10K 2021 - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

She said a lot of people turned up on the day as well as those who had registered in advance.

Nearly 300 people took part in the 10K event, while the junior fun run was also very well attended.

The first three to cross the finish line in the Framlingham 10K. From left, second-placed Sam Burkitt from Ipswich Harriers, first-placed Cooper Berry from Ipswich Jaffa and third-placed Mark Allen from Ipswich Jaffa - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The first-placed runner was Cooper Berry of Ipswich Jaffa Running Club, with a time of 33 minutes and 54 seconds, while Sam Burkitt of Ipswich Harriers was second with a time of 34 minutes and 33 seconds and Mark Allen of Ipswich Jaffa was third with a time of 36 minutes, 21 seconds.

The top-placed woman was Alice Heather-Hayes of Ipswich Harriers with a time of 39 minutes, 44 seconds.

Runners in the Framlingham 10K - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Runners in the Framlingham 10K 2021 - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Runners in the Framlingham 10K 2021 - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Runners going through the streets of Framlingham during the 10K - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Runners in the Framlingham 10K 2021 - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Kitty and Fred taking part in the Framlingham Junior Fun Run 2021 - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Bella with her mum Kate in the Framlingham Junior Fun Run - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Niall and Rowan Kennedy in the Framlingham Junior Fun Run - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Runners going through Framlingham during the 10K - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Runners going through Framlingham during the 10K - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant



