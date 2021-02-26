New cafe at Needham Lake beauty spot

Published: 1:20 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM February 26, 2021

An artist’s impression of the new café and visitor centre at Needham Lake - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council

A new cafe and visitor centre is to be built at Suffolk's popular Needham Lake beauty spot - in a bid to draw even more people to the popular tourist attraction.

The site is already one of the county's best countryside attractions and home to a variety of wildlife.

The new cafe and visitor centre, built by SEH French Ltd, "will not only enhance the visitor experience but will also add to Needham Lake’s already great reputation", said Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet member for communities, health, and wellbeing.

The new building has been designed to complement the surrounding natural environment and includes green features such as solar panels, sustainable drainage and air source heat pumps.

It will be run by the team behind the popular Cabbages and Kings café at The Mix, in Stowmarket, and offer a seasonal menu of refreshments, snacks and hot meals, as well as ice-creams and cakes.

Keith Myers, manager of Cabbages and Kings, said: "Over the summer we operated a refreshment kiosk and enjoyed getting to know many of the regular visitors.

"We are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors to enjoy the new café facilities.”