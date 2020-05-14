Needham Lake reopens to the public

Needham Lake has now reopened for visitors, with some facilites remaining closed due to coronavirus

Needham Lake is now open to visitors for the first time since lockdown began.

One of Needham Lake’s car parks was opened as staff returned to work on May 13, however both car parks at the open green space close to Needham Market are open and still free to use.

The area was reopened following Boris Johnson’s announcements on May 10 that the public will be allowed to drive to a location away from home to exercise.

Public realms officer David Hughes said: “Everyone who visited this morning was behaving themselves, which is good to see. Our toilets remain closed as we cannot guarantee other people safety in those areas. We also have signage up around our play equipment asking children not to climb on it, which is consistent with the government guidelines. As long as people keep abiding by the social distancing things should be fine.”

Mr Hughes asked any visitors to dispose of their rubbish or take it home and reminded the public barbecues are not permitted.