Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 27°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire engines rush to A14 car fire

PUBLISHED: 13:37 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 29 June 2019

Fire engines from Ipswich and Stowmarket tackled the burning Volvo car on the A14 near Needham Market Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire engines from Ipswich and Stowmarket tackled the burning Volvo car on the A14 near Needham Market Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Two fire engines were dispatched to the A14 near Needham Market after a car caught fire.

The car, which had safely pulled over into a lay-by, prompted a call to the fire service at 11.45am on Saturday, June 29.

It happened near to junction 51, close to the exit to Needham Market.

Fire crews from Princes Street and Stowmarket had the blaze under control by 12.05pm.

No injuries were reported following the incident, although the extent of the fire and the condition of the car are not currently known.

Drivers in the area have seen disruption recently, with Lion Lane and the B1078 closed in the town.

Closures are expected to continue until work completes on July 12.

According to AA maps, traffic in the area is coping well following the incident.

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Five-month road closure cancelled amid fears of ‘chaos’

Cllr Chris Bentley on site at the A133 Ipswich Road roadworks. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Ambulance trust’s new chairman to pocket top salary for dual role

Nigel Beverley, who has been appointed interim chairman of the East of England Ambulance Service board Picture: EEAST

It’s official...Today is the hottest day of the year!

June 29 is officially the hottest day of the year in Suffolk, forecasters say Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire engines rush to A14 car fire

Fire engines from Ipswich and Stowmarket tackled the burning Volvo car on the A14 near Needham Market Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘He was fabulous’ – Schoolboy cycling from Paris to London in memory of cousin

Isaac Powell will cycle from Paris to London in aid of UCLH Haematology Cancer Care Picture: GERALDINE POWELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists