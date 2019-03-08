Fire engines rush to A14 car fire

Two fire engines were dispatched to the A14 near Needham Market after a car caught fire.

The car, which had safely pulled over into a lay-by, prompted a call to the fire service at 11.45am on Saturday, June 29.

It happened near to junction 51, close to the exit to Needham Market.

Fire crews from Princes Street and Stowmarket had the blaze under control by 12.05pm.

No injuries were reported following the incident, although the extent of the fire and the condition of the car are not currently known.

According to AA maps, traffic in the area is coping well following the incident.