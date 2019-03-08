Teenager held over stabbing of woman

Nearby homes were cordoned off by police following the incident in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Needham Market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

The boy, who was arrested by officers in London on Sunday October 20, is the second person to be detained over the incident which happened at 6.10am on Saturday October 19.

Officers were called to reports that a woman in her 30s had been stabbed in Quinton Road in the town.

You may also want to watch:

She was taken to West Suffolk hospital by ambulance and has now been transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital where she remains in a stable condition following an operation.

Previously a man, aged in his 50s, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday evening was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was released on police bail October 20 until November 14 pending further enquiries.

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack with the victim and offender known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/63505/19.