Baby’s body may have gone to waste centre in refuse from Ipswich

The site remains closed while investigations continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police believe the body of a newborn baby, discovered at a recycling centre in Needham Market, may have been taken to the site in a refuse collection from the Ipswich area.

A police cordon is in place at Sackers scrap Metal and Waste Recycling Site in Needham Market after the body of a newborn baby was found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A police cordon is in place at Sackers scrap Metal and Waste Recycling Site in Needham Market after the body of a newborn baby was found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A major investigation is underway following the discovery of the newborn baby girl’s body at Sackers recycling centre in Ipswich Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 3pm when the body was found in the waste processing area of the centre.

The detective leading the investigation said plans were being finalised for a postmortem examination to be carried out at the earliest opportunity.

The baby is understood to have been born within a 48-hour period before the discovery and appeared to have been carried to full term, or close to full term.

But police said it was too early to establish if the baby had been alive for any of that 48-hour period.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger stressed that all early indications were subject to medical and forensic examination.

He said the inquiry was in the hands of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team.

“We’re keeping an open mind about what happened to the baby girl and will be carrying out a thorough investigation,” added Det Ch Susp Bridger.

“We currently suspect the baby was brought in through refuse collection, rather than deposited at the site.

“We understand deliveries had all been from Ipswich and the immediate surrounding area.”

The death is being treated as unexplained and a cordon remains in place while investigations continue.

Police said their immediate priority remains tracing the mother and ensuring she receives the care and assistance she requires.

Det Ch Susp Bridger said: “I would ask anyone with relevant information, particularly around the identification of the mother, to come forward and contact Suffolk police or, confidentially, through Crimestoppers.”

Police have also made a direct appeal to the baby’s mother, who they believe may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 213 of May 14, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.