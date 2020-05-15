E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Baby’s body may have gone to waste centre in refuse from Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:59 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 15 May 2020

The site remains closed while investigations continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The site remains closed while investigations continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police believe the body of a newborn baby, discovered at a recycling centre in Needham Market, may have been taken to the site in a refuse collection from the Ipswich area.

A police cordon is in place at Sackers scrap Metal and Waste Recycling Site in Needham Market after the body of a newborn baby was found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA police cordon is in place at Sackers scrap Metal and Waste Recycling Site in Needham Market after the body of a newborn baby was found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A major investigation is underway following the discovery of the newborn baby girl’s body at Sackers recycling centre in Ipswich Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 3pm when the body was found in the waste processing area of the centre.

The detective leading the investigation said plans were being finalised for a postmortem examination to be carried out at the earliest opportunity.

The baby is understood to have been born within a 48-hour period before the discovery and appeared to have been carried to full term, or close to full term.

But police said it was too early to establish if the baby had been alive for any of that 48-hour period.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger stressed that all early indications were subject to medical and forensic examination.

He said the inquiry was in the hands of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team.

“We’re keeping an open mind about what happened to the baby girl and will be carrying out a thorough investigation,” added Det Ch Susp Bridger.

“We currently suspect the baby was brought in through refuse collection, rather than deposited at the site.

“We understand deliveries had all been from Ipswich and the immediate surrounding area.”

The death is being treated as unexplained and a cordon remains in place while investigations continue.

Police said their immediate priority remains tracing the mother and ensuring she receives the care and assistance she requires.

Det Ch Susp Bridger said: “I would ask anyone with relevant information, particularly around the identification of the mother, to come forward and contact Suffolk police or, confidentially, through Crimestoppers.”

Police have also made a direct appeal to the baby’s mother, who they believe may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 213 of May 14, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Baby’s body may have gone to waste centre in refuse from Ipswich

The site remains closed while investigations continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of baby girl was found in waste material, police confirm

Police remain on scene at Sackers in Needham Market following the baby's death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Businesses still struggling to get customers despite some lockdown measures being lifted, survey says

John Dugmore, chief executive of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: David Garrad

Woman charged over alleged ‘offensive and persistent’ communications to Suffolk police

A 36-year-old woman from London has been charged with communications and coronavirus lockdown offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24