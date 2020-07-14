E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police scouring 11,000 hours of CCTV footage over mystery baby death

PUBLISHED: 16:21 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 14 July 2020

Police are renewing their appeal for help after a newborn baby was discovered at a Needham Market recycling centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are renewing their appeal for help after a newborn baby was discovered at a Needham Market recycling centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are reviewing more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage as they continue their search for the mother of a newborn baby girl whose body was discovered at a Suffolk recycling centre two months ago.

A cordon was set up at Sackers after the discovery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA cordon was set up at Sackers after the discovery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police were called shortly after 3pm on May 14 to Sackers Scrap Metal and Waste Recycling centre in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, after the body of a baby was discovered among waste material.

Police believe the girl was transported in one of two waste collection vehicles that collected commercial waste earlier in the day from 52 different locations, mostly in Ipswich.

The baby’s body may have been placed in one of those locations before being transported to the recycling centre via a bin lorry.

Detectives are still searching for the baby’s mother, having visited 830 residential addresses and businesses near the collection sites and securing more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage to assist in their investigation.

Police believe the body may have been placed in one of 52 waste collection sites throughout Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice believe the body may have been placed in one of 52 waste collection sites throughout Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers have also been in contact with more than 130 community support organisations in the hope of gathering further information on the mother’s identity.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was held on May 19, though a cause of death was not established and the baby’s identity remains unknown.

It is believed the baby was born within 48 hours of her death and was carried to term or close to full-term.

Chief Superintendent Tonya Antonis said: “Detectives are still searching for the baby girl’s mother and urging anyone with information to come forward. Whilst this may be difficult, someone may hold the key to this complex investigation.

“We know the waste would have been collected from one of 52 sites – but locating the mother has been a real challenge.

“I can’t imagine what she must have been going through, physically and emotionally.

“I’m appealing for her to come forward, and also urging anyone who knows her, or has concerns about someone who was pregnant but has not been seen since that time, to also come forward.

“Our priorities are identifying the baby and tracing the mother.”

Anyone with information that could assist detectives in their search is urged to contact police, quoting reference 37/26499/20.

