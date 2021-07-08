Published: 11:30 AM July 8, 2021 Updated: 12:26 PM July 8, 2021

An inquest into the death of a newborn baby found at recycling centre in Needham Market has been adjourned until later this year.

The baby girl was found at Sackers recycling centre in the town in May 2020.

It was believed at the time that the baby, known as Baby S, had been carried either to full term or close to this.

Following investigation work, it was believed the baby was transported in one of two vehicles that had collected commercial waste earlier in the day from 52 locations in and around Ipswich.

A Home Office post mortem was carried out into the baby's death shortly after she was found but it was unable to establish a cause.

Despite extensive appeals and the scouring of 11,000 hours of CCTV by officers the mother of Baby S has never been found.

In May 2021, Suffolk police renewed their appeals to find out more about the young girl and the circumstances around her death.

The force said it had been working with DNA experts in order to uncover to find out more about the identity of Baby S and called on the public once again to come forward with any information.

"We're still desperate to get to the bottom of what's happened and get an identity for this little girl," said Chief Superintendent Tonya Antonis during the appeal.

"Obviously at the time the baby was discovered, we were in lockdown so really our appeal is to anyone who may have noticed a difference with a female member of the family or friend at that time, or even after lockdown was eased, to come forward.

"It isn't too late.

"I appreciate that it could be very difficult for people to come forward and speak to us but we do remain absolutely committed to finding out what happened to this little girl and we'd be really grateful to anyone who can help."

A full inquest into the death of Baby S was originally opened in May 2020 and has been adjourned several times since to allow for more police work to be carried out.

The latest date given for the inquest will be October 6, 2021.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 37/26499/20.

You can also use the online portal to report any information.