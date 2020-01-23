Rail services resume after 'most bashed bridge' struck again

The bridge in Needham Market is frequently hit by vehicles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A vehicle collided with the Coddenham Bridge in Needham Market, causing disruption to rail services.

Greater Anglia said on Twitter just after 2pm on Thursday that all lines were blocked between Ipswich and Needham Market after the crash.

The firm warned that services through the stations would be either delayed or revised.

However, Greater Anglia later said at 2.37pm that services had all lines had reopened.

The bridge has been dubbed 'the most bashed bridge in Suffolk' due to the frequency in which vehicles crash into it.

There is a height restriction of just over 8ft under the bridge.

Vehicles colliding with the bridge has cost Network Rail around £3,000 in repairs in the last few years.

