Football club offers free tickets to all NHS staff

Needham Market FC is offering free admission to NHS staff for every game of next season Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Needham Market Football Club has offered free tickets for NHS staff to every game next season to say thank you for their work fighting coronavirus.

The club, whose season was ended as a result of the virus, will offer free admission to every game of the season to those with an NHS staff card.

The statement continued: “In recognition of all the brave and invaluable work the NHS workers are undertaking each day throughout this truly horrendous Covid-19 pandemic, Needham Market Football Club are proud to announce that during forthcoming season, all NHS workers will be permitted free entry to first team league games at Bloomfields on production of their NHS card.

“This gesture hopefully records our clubs’ appreciation of some of these individuals.”

