New 3G pitch to be opened by Ipswich Town legends Burley and Butcher

PUBLISHED: 10:38 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 22 July 2019

Terry Butcher and George Burley pictured in 2009, when the latter was coaching Scotland and Butcher was his assistant. Picture: LYNNE CAMERON/PA

Terry Butcher and George Burley pictured in 2009, when the latter was coaching Scotland and Butcher was his assistant. Picture: LYNNE CAMERON/PA

A new 3G football pitch brought about by grants of nearly £500,000 will be opened by two of Ipswich Town's most legendary players.

George Burley and Terry Butcher, who were part of the side during the successful Bobby Robson era, will open the artificial grass pitch at Needham Market Football Club on Saturday, July 27 at 1.30pm.

The club said the project had been made possible thanks to a £472,792 grant from the Football Foundation, which is funded by the Premier League, the Football Association and the government via Sport England.

The club also received a £20,000 grant towards the facility from the Premier League through the FSIF - the sister organisation of the Football Foundation.

It is hoped the new facility, which sits alongside a new community facility with changing rooms, a café and a multi-function room, will enhance and develop provision for more than 1,000 people in the community.

