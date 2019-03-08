New housing estate given final go ahead in Suffolk town

The new 28 home development in Luff Meadow, Needham Market. Picture: LAST AND TRICKER Archant

A new 28 home housing estate in Needham Market has been given the final green light by councillors.

The plans, which would see the development built on land near Luff Meadow, has now had outstanding documents accepted meaning that the development can go ahead.

The homes, which are planned to be a mixtures of one, two, thee and four bedroom properties, will be accessed from a newly proposed road to the east of Luff Meadow, on the northern side of High Street.

In the application made on behalf of Developers Foregain LTD it says that the development has been "carefully designed" to respect the design of the existing houses in the estate and not cause them to lose light or privacy.

The applicants do however admit that some properties will have their views affected by the new houses.

Of the new houses, four will be affordable.

The application was granted outline planning permission in August and several parts of outstanding information have now been received by Mid Suffolk District Council.

Needham Market Town Council had expressed concern over the development in a letter to planning officers.

They believe that the new housing estate would represent an "overdevelopment" in the area, particularly in relation to the availability of parking.

They also list that the proximity to the Needham Market Conservation Area is a concern, asking for the style and size of property to reflect the closeness accordingly.

Councillors also want to protect the future of green spaces in the town saying that it is "important" to maintain historic green barriers between properties on High Street and the railway line.

The homes are planned just yards away from the old Mid Suffolk District Council building where 130 more homes are planned to be constructed.

Construction on the new project, which would see the old council offices in High Street turned into 94 homes and a convenience shop and the former Needham Middle School grounds are to be the site of 41 new properties, could get underway in the next year.

The two developments could see 158 new homes built on either side of High Street within the space of a year.