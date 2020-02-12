Five defibrillators and £250,000 donated after sale of historic building

Money from the sale of Needham Market Institute was donated to a range of clubs and used to purchase five defibrillators. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW/GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Five defibrillators and more than £250,000 has been donated to local groups after the sale of a historic building in Needham Market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members from the boxing club in Needham Market receive a new defibrillator from Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW Members from the boxing club in Needham Market receive a new defibrillator from Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW

The Needham Market Institue was sold in 2018 for £315,000 after being left unused for more than two years.

The former working men's club was left without a tenant after rising costs and a lack of parking forced the club to close in 2015.

After some difficulty selling the iconic building, which dates back to 1907, a local builder came forwards and has since converted it into two stylish flats which have both already been sold.

The money was left with the Needham Market Institute Trustees who decided to use it to help a number of local groups in need of a financial boost.

Members from the Post Office in Needham Market receive a new defibrillator from Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW Members from the Post Office in Needham Market receive a new defibrillator from Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW

Alan parsons, chairman of the trustees said: "We wanted to find a way of helping people in Needham Market.

"This building has been here for more than 100 years and nearly every group has used it at some point. The football team used to get changed in the building and the amateur boxing club used to meet there as well.

"We had a bit of a struggle in selling it and we wanted others to benefit from it, especially those from the younger generation."

At an event on Saturday at Needham Market Community Hall, the trustees handed out cheques adding to more than a quarter of a million pounds to various groups.

Members from the Christchurch in Needham Market receive a new defibrillator from Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW Members from the Christchurch in Needham Market receive a new defibrillator from Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW

Some of the bigger beneficiaries were the amateur boxing club, the senior and junior football teams, the bowls club and Bosmere Community Primary School.

The Needham Market In Bloom group was also given enough to carry on the tradition for a further five years.

"The event was tremendous," Mr Parsons added.

"The building was completely full. We have given a good bit of money to a number of clubs as well as the five defibrillators.

Members from the Uvedale Hall in Needham Market receive a new defibrillator from Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW Members from the Uvedale Hall in Needham Market receive a new defibrillator from Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW

"There were already two in the town but now wherever someone is in Needham Market they will be withing two minutes of one.

"The amateur boxing club needed to have a defibrillator on their site by March or they would have lost their accreditation which would have been awful.

"I had a man come to me today and he was nearly in tears thanking us for what we have done.

"It has been an incredibly gratifying process."

A representative from Needham Market Community First Responders received a cheque for part of £250,000 from the Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW A representative from Needham Market Community First Responders received a cheque for part of £250,000 from the Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW

The new difibrillators will be housed at the Post Office in High Street, the Christchurch also in High Street, Uvedale Court Care Home in Coddenham Road and Hurstlea Amateur Boxing Club in Crowley Park.

The final defibrillator is due to go in St John's Church if permission is granted.

You may also want to watch:

A representative from Needham Market In Bloom received a cheque for part of £250,000 from the Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW A representative from Needham Market In Bloom received a cheque for part of £250,000 from the Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW

Representatives from Needham Market Youth Football Club received a cheque for part of £250,000 from the Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW Representatives from Needham Market Youth Football Club received a cheque for part of £250,000 from the Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW

A representative from Gipping Womens Club received a cheque for a part of £250,000 from the Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW A representative from Gipping Womens Club received a cheque for a part of £250,000 from the Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW

Representatives from Needham Market Cricket Club received a cheque for part of £250,000 from the Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW Representatives from Needham Market Cricket Club received a cheque for part of £250,000 from the Chairman of the Needham Market Institute Trustees Alan Parsons. Picture: DAVID MAYHEW