Needham Market match called off due to 'ongoing fuel situation'

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:25 PM September 28, 2021    Updated: 2:37 PM September 28, 2021
Needham Market FC is offering free admission to NHS staff for every game of next season Picture: CH

Needham Market FC's next game against Leiston FC has been postponed due to the fuel crisis - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Needham Market Football Club has announced that their midweek game against Leiston FC has been postponed.

The club was due to play against Leiston FC tonight and alerted fans the match was off due to the "ongoing fuel situation".

According to NMFCs website "This evening's 1st Team Match Away to Leiston has been postponed due to the ongoing fuel situation.  A new date for the fixture will be confirmed as soon as agreed."

Both teams also tweeted out confirmation that tonight's game would not go ahead. 

Needham Market still intends to play on Saturday when they are due to host Barwell.

You may also want to watch:

A representative from the football club told the paper: "We're at home for the next game, so it really depends on if the other team can travel. It's up to them."

Norfolk based Dereham FC has also been forced to cancel their next match




