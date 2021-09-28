Published: 2:25 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 2:37 PM September 28, 2021

Needham Market FC's next game against Leiston FC has been postponed due to the fuel crisis - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Needham Market Football Club has announced that their midweek game against Leiston FC has been postponed.

The club was due to play against Leiston FC tonight and alerted fans the match was off due to the "ongoing fuel situation".

According to NMFCs website "This evening's 1st Team Match Away to Leiston has been postponed due to the ongoing fuel situation. A new date for the fixture will be confirmed as soon as agreed."

Both teams also tweeted out confirmation that tonight's game would not go ahead.

Just a reminder that tonight's match is OFF due to the ongoing fuel shortage.



A new date will be arranged in due course.



As it stands our next game will be on Saturday when we host Barwell. — Needham Market F.C. (@needhammktfc) September 28, 2021

Tonight’s scheduled home league fixture has been POSTPONED now against @needhammktfc. A new date for the game will be arranged in the near future. #LeistonFC #NonLeague — Leiston FC (@leistonfc) September 28, 2021

Needham Market still intends to play on Saturday when they are due to host Barwell.

A representative from the football club told the paper: "We're at home for the next game, so it really depends on if the other team can travel. It's up to them."

Norfolk based Dereham FC has also been forced to cancel their next match.











