Public thanked for patience as Needham Market roadworks continue

Parts of the road have been dug up and resurfaced as part of the roadworks on the B1078.

Suffolk Highways have thanked Needham Market locals for their patience as roadworks which completely block the town from the A14 continue.

An area of the B1078 has been given a new road surface during the roadworks. Picture: BOB REASON An area of the B1078 has been given a new road surface during the roadworks. Picture: BOB REASON

The works - which have closed both the B1078, between High Street and the turn off for Needham Market Lakes, and Lion Lane, between the B1113 and the B1078 turn off - started on June 17 and are due to conclude on July 19.

During the four weeks workers had planned to improve the drainage system and conduct repairs along the stretch of road, with the two highways being closed 24/7.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "We would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst the works have been ongoing, this is to alleviate flooding and improve the drainage system at this location."

The work has effectively blocked off the southern entrance to the town from junction 51 on the A14, meaning that drivers coming from Ipswich will have to pass the town before taking junction 50 on the A14 at Stowmarket and then travelling along the A1120 and then the B1113.

The diversion has taken drivers an extra eight miles, which at quiet times took around 13 minutes.

However, residents have reported the route has taken up to an extra 45 minutes during rush hour.

The spokesman added: "The drainage improvements and road repair works are continuing to progress well and are currently on schedule to be completed by Friday 19 July.

"The works completed so far include the installation of three new drainage chambers, two gullies and 260m² of road repairs.

"It has come to our attention that roadworks.org was providing incorrect dates however, this has now been rectified.

"For the remaining two weeks, work will continue to replace and realign existing drainage pipes and repair a fence around a nearby ditch."