Needham Market lorry driver was using phone before A12 crash which killed mother-of-six

Mandy Snowling, who died in an accident on the A12. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY Archant

A 69-year-old Suffolk lorry driver, who was using his mobile phone immediately before a crash on the A12 near Washbrook in which a mother-of-six died, has been warned he is facing a lengthy prison term when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 10) was Raymond Hogg, of Bridge Street, Needham Market, who admitted causing the death of 43-year-old Mandy Snowling by dangerous driving on April 20 last year.

Adjourning sentence until October 9, Judge Martyn Levett warned Hogg he was facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, claimed Hogg had dialled a number immediately before the collision but Alan Compton for Hogg asked for the case to be adjourned to allow inquiries to be made to see if the call had been incoming.

Police were called to the scene of a six-vehicle collision on the A12 on the northbound carriageway at around 12.40pm on Friday, April 20, 2018.

The crash involved a red Mazda 6, which was being driven by Mrs Snowling, a black Vauxhall Zafira, a black Toyota Hiluz, a blue BMW 320 and two Volvo HGV lorries, one of which was being driven by Hogg.

Mrs Snowling was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman who had been travelling in the Vauxhall also suffered minor injuries.

Following Mrs Snowling's death, her husband Shane paid tribute to his 'soul mate'.

He said: "My baby girl Mandy, from the first time we met we knew we would be together forever. You made me the happiest man alive; you made me who I am today. I would tell everyone what you would do for me and that you were the best wife in the world.

"We were best mates, soul mates and totally in love, even after nearly 15 years.

"You were a fantastic mum, stepmum and nanny.

"There are no words to say how much I miss you and how broken hearted I am. I wanted to keep you safe forever but you've been taken from me. I sit here waiting for my darling to come through the door, but that's now lost."

Mrs Snowling left behind children Georgina, 22, Jordan, 18 and Louise, 13; stepchildren Cory, 22, Ryan, 20 and Ellece, 14, and grandchildren Ruben, Lily May and Noah.