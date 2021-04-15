Plans unveiled for lorry park for up to 28 HGVs off A14
A new lorry park is set to be created in an industrial estate adjacent to the A14 at Needham Market, according to new plans.
The proposals have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council by KLH Architects Ltd, on behalf of Openultra Felixstowe Ltd.
The scheme for the lorry park is on vacant land at the Lion Barn Industrial Estate in Lower Street, to the south-east of the village.
Planning documents have revealed a 2m tall fence around the perimeter of the site and a welfare building would be constructed to create a park capable of accommodating up to 28 HGVs.
To screen the view of the proposed park, the developers have said existing trees and bushes alongside Lower Street would be retained.
Planning documents said: "The proposed HGV park will provide a secure area to park up to twenty-eight HGVs.
"The park will be surrounded by a two metre high galvanised steel palisade fence and can be accessed through a new security gate via a new internal road network built within Lion Barn Industrial Estate."
