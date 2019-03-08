Man injured as Range Rover fails to stop at scene of crash

A wall in Barrett's Lane in was destroyed after a hit an run incident which saw a man suffer hip injuries. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A man has been arrested following an early morning collision in Needham Market between a pedestrian and a Range Rover, which then crashed through a wall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A wall in Barrett's Lane in was destroyed after a hit an run incident which saw a man suffer hip injuries. Picture: CONTRIBUTED A wall in Barrett's Lane in was destroyed after a hit an run incident which saw a man suffer hip injuries. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A resident living in Barrett's Lane has described being woken at around 12.45am on Sunday by a loud bang as the car came to rest in his front garden.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, got out of bed and peered out of his window to discover his garden wall had been "destroyed"'

After running outside, he found a man laying on the ground and the car resting in his garden.

The eyewitness said: "It was quite a way to wake up to be honest.

"I heard a noise and looked through my window outside. There was a Range Rover smashed through the wall at the front of my house and stopped on the grass. I ran outside and there was a group of men on the pavement and one on the floor.

"The wall is completely destroyed. You can see that is was smashed to bits."

You may also want to watch:

A man then got in the Range Rover and drove away from the scene.

"The Range Rover just reversed off the grass through the wall and drove off," said the resident.

Suffolk police later arrested a man in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision at 12.45am on Sunday, November 10 between a car and a pedestrian.

"We arrested a man on suspicion of failing to stop following a road collision and driving with excess alcohol.

"He was later released under investigation while enquires continue."

A spokeswoman from the ambulance service, said: "An ambulance was called to Barrett's Lane, Needham Market, shortly before 1am on Sunday morning, following reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a road traffic collision. A man was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care."