Needham man to tackle Ben Nevis in memory of mum who was 'ray of sunshine'

Published: 4:51 PM August 10, 2021 Updated: 4:58 PM August 10, 2021

Paul Steward is climbing Ben Nevis in September for Brain Tumour Research in memory of his mum - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Needham Market man will climb the highest mountain in the UK next month for charity in memory of his much-loved mum.

Paul Steward, 43, will head to the Scottish Highlands in September to tackle Ben Nevis in aid of Brain Tumour Research following the death of his mum, Linda, aged 69.

Linda, a grandmother-of-four from Stowmarket, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in June 2020, and despite an initial operation, she died in February this year.

Linda Steward died from a brain tumour this year aged 69 - Credit: Supplied by family

Paul, a father-of-two, who works as a sales manager for home heating company Joule UK, said he wanted to help prevent the disease in the future.

"Mum was such a cheerful ray of sunshine, who loved people and lit up any room. Her loss has left a huge hole in our lives," he said.

"I chose Brain Tumour Research because I wanted to do something that might help prevent what happened to my mum from happening to somebody else in the future."

Paul Steward with his mum Linda, dad John, partner Kim and daughter Alice - Credit: Supplied by family

The trip to the summit - which stands at 4,413ft above sea level - will provide a challenge for Paul, who is new to mountain climbing.

"I've never climbed a mountain before and wanted to challenge myself. I picked Ben Nevis because I've never been to Scotland either," he said.

"I'm going out walking as much as I can, but need to step up the distance now.

"I am looking forward to it but it will definitely be bittersweet. I'm going to take a hip flask and have a tot of whiskey at the summit in my mum's honour. She loved a tipple!"

Paul will climb the Scottish mountain in September - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Just Giving page set up by Paul has already raised £2,734 - smashing his £1,000 target in the first day it was launched.

"I was overwhelmed by everyone’s support. I never expected to pass my target in the first evening," he added.

"I'd really like to thank everyone who has donated so far. To hit 273% of my original target is just unbelievable."

Paul is set to climb the iconic Scottish mountain on Saturday, September 25, and anyone wishing to donate can click here to visit his fundraising page.