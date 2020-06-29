‘Lovely gesture’ - nursing home residents make heartfelt thank you cards for their carers
PUBLISHED: 16:10 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 29 June 2020
Residents at a nursing home near Needham Market have thanked staff for their care and support during the Covid-19 outbreak - by creating special personalised gift bags and cards for each carer.
Barking Hall Nursing Home in Barking, near Needham Market, held their ‘Barking Hall Week’ in honour of the hard work shown by staff and residents were keen to show their appreciation.
Each staff member received a gift bag with a picture on the front connected with their life. One staff member is an avid caravaner, so her bag was designed with a caravan on the front.
The bags were put together by the residents with the help of the activities team with cards that had been coloured in by the residents with heartfelt messages such as “Thanks to my carer for being there when I needed you most”
Each bag contained a marble, a gold heart, safety pin, a penny and a star with the message: “A marble for when you lose yours, a gold heart because you have one, a safety pin to keep you safe, a penny for good luck, and a glowing star because you are one.”
Sue Oates, manager of Barking Hall said, “Everyone was really touched by this lovely gesture.
“It was remarkable for us all to receive these from the residents who were keen to show their gratitude for everyone’s work in what have been the most extraordinary times – I know I will always treasure mine.”
