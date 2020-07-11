Two people each conned out of four-figure sums by men posing as police officers

Two people, one a woman in her 90s, have been conned out of thousands of pounds after falling victim to conmen claiming to be from the police.

The crimes were both reported earlier today in Needham Market and Suffolk police are now urging residents to be vigilant to fraudsters.

The first incident was reported at around 1.45pm when a man in his 50s was persuaded to go to an ATM to withdraw a four-figure sum of cash by a man claiming to be a police officer.

The suspect is described as black, 5ft 8in tall, wearing a high visibility jacket and aged between 30 and 40 years old.

The second incident was reported by a member of staff at a bank who told police a woman in her 90s, also in Needham Market, had been defrauded out of money.

Two men had called at her door at about 12.35pm had called at her door asking for her PIN number, bank card and date of birth.

Later on this afternoon, it was established that a four-figure sum had been withdrawn from her bank account.

Suffolk Constabulary have advised that genuine police officers or staff would never approach residents and ask for cash withdrawals to be made or for people to purchase items on their behalf.

They are asking anyone with vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours to make sure they are aware of this type of scam and have released further advice.

• Never give out personal information about your bank account to anybody over the phone.

• If someone calls claiming to be a police officer, ask for their photo identification, officer number and police force. If they phone, hang up and call 101 using a different phone. If you can’t use a different phone, wait at least five minutes before calling back – a genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check.

• Police and banks will never ask you to give out personal details such as account numbers or PIN numbers.

• If you have given out information which could compromise your bank account security in any way, call your bank to cancel your cards as soon as possible.

• Never hand over money to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere.

Anyone with concerns about such calls should contact Suffolk Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.