Historic former mid Suffolk railway station given new lease of life

The railway station in Needham Market has been given a new lease of life - Credit: Beckie Egan Photography

The "beautiful" former railway station in Needham Market has been given a fresh lease of life after reopening as office space.

The Grade II-listed building has been converted into a home for digital marketing business Unity Online.

Built in a Jacobean style in 1849, the station building had been disused for seven years before the lease was taken on by the business in 2019.

Alex Pattenden, managing director of Unity Online, said he had always dreamed of relocating to the grand building.

The Unity Online team outside the station in mid Suffolk - Credit: Beckie Egan Photography

He said: "I’m Needham Market born and raised, so the building means a lot to me. I hated seeing it disused and going to waste for so long.

"Unity has continued to grow in recent years, so as soon as we knew we needed to upsize, there was only one building in mind for me.

"So much heart went into renovating the space. It is such a beautiful building, so we wanted to ensure we did it justice on the inside."